One person arrested after incident in Caribou

Caribou, Maine (WAGM) - 46 year old Bobby Arsenault was arrested following a standoff with police Friday evening.

According to Caribou police, at approximately 4:15 PM Caribou Police responded to 64 West Gate Road for a complaint that a male in the house had threatened a female with a firearm and his two sons were holding him down.

Before the officers arrived, a second call was made that indicated he was barricaded in a bedroom with the weapon.

Officers were able to remove the female and two teenage males out of the house. A request for backup was called. Officers used the PS system in attempt to speak with Arsenault, but he did not respond.

After several hours of negotiating, the Maine State Police Tactical Team was called in.

At approximately 1am, Arsenault was taken into custody..

A State Police canine assisted in the arrest. Arsenault was transported to Cary Medical Center for treatment of dog bites, then brought to the Caribou Police Department where he is currently being held.

The current charges are two counts of Criminal Threatening with a dangerous weapon and one count of Creating a Police Standoff, and one count of Violation of Conditional Release.

Officers from the Maine State Police, Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Limestone PD, members of Caribou Fire & Ambulance assisted at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

