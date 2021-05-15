Young Authors’ Institute provides unique opportunity for County students

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - More than 150 students throughout the county were given the chance to perfect their writing with help from Maine authors.

For some students, like Owin Michaud, a fifth grader at Van Buren District School, writing is a passion.

“It allows you to express your emotions. It’s almost like art for some people,” Michaud said. “Some people like to express their emotions through art, some people like to express their emotions through words. So, it’s mainly just a thing where I like to create my own world through pen and paper.”

Michaud is among the group of students, from 15 different schools, who participated in the Young Authors institute. An annual event hosted by Aroostook Right to Read.

During the virtual event, students were given the chance to work with published Maine authors like Lynn Plourde, Megan Frazer Blakemore, and Mike Artell.

The organization’s President, Alexis Sirois says this event provides a unique opportunity for students.

“In middle school, you’re really trying to figure out what you like, what you don’t like, your interests,” Sirois said. “What you’re good at and what you’re not good at. So, I think this gives a good opportunity for this age level to really explore their writing talents a little bit more, and it kind of gives them that that insight… well these people are from Maine and they are successful authors and even illustrators and whatnot.”

Michaud says one piece of advice sticks with him.

“Once you find that one thing, you want to grasp it and almost elaborate on it, and have it become something that you do on a regular basis,” Michaud adds. “So, say my writing. I’m going to grasp that and, in the future, I’m hopefully going to expand on that and make it a career or something even greater.”

As for Michaud’s next chapter, the possibilities are endless.

