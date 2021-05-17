Advertisement

Fire crew rescues dog found in deep hole

The pup was found at the bottom of a hole while a man was checking a property in metro Atlanta.
The pup was found at the bottom of a hole while a man was checking a property in metro Atlanta.(Source: Cobb County Animal Services)
By Ed Payne
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A dog is back with its owner after it was found at the bottom of a deep hole.

Ty McIntyre found the pup while checking a property northwest of Atlanta, according to a Facebook post from Cobb County Animal Services.

“Cobb Fire (Station 1) responded and with the help of ACO Huber the dog was freed unharmed,” an animal services Instagram post said. “The owner was located shortly after.”

Thank you to Mr. Ty McIntyre who found this sweet dog. He was checking a property and found the dog in a hole. Cobb Fire...

Posted by Cobb County Animal Services on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

It’s unclear how long the dog was in the hole.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caribou Police Scene
One person arrested after incident in Caribou
COVID-19
Maine CDC Reports 175 new Covid-19 cases and two new deaths
Gerald Goodale
Convicted killer indicted in 1987 cold case murder of Maine woman
Gov. Mills extends the State of Emergency
Gov. Mills updates COVID-19 protocols, will follow U.S. CDC guidance
Basketball Livestream

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden boosting world vaccine sharing commitment to 80M doses
FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, real estate heir Robert Durst looks over during his...
Durst trial resumes without defendant; jurors questioned
Questions and concerns remain as many ditch their masks with CDC guidance.
COVID: CDC mask guidance causes confusion
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
In this photo from Monday, May 3, 2021, Kansas state Rep. Mark Samsel, R-Wellsville, talks on...
Kansas lawmaker faces 3 battery charges over school incident