Flights over northern Maine to map geology

(AP) - A low-flying airplane over northern Maine later this month is going to be mapping the region’s geology.

The low-level flights from mid-May through August are being coordinated by the U.S. Geological Survey and Maine Geological Survey to obtain images of geology at the surface and below ground.

Instruments on the airplane will measure variations in the Earth’s magnetic field and natural low-level radiation created by different rock types up to several miles beneath the surface.

Parts of Aroostook, Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset Counties will be covered.

