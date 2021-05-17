Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 199 additional cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 199 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday and one new death.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 803. Monday’s new death was reported in Cumberland County.

The 199 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 65,715.

The Maine CDC said 635,152 Mainers, or 47.25% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than half of Mainers have received at least one dose.

Maine CDC reported 16 new cases in Aroostook County over the weekend, bringing the total to 1,795.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 803
  • Total cases: 65,914
  • Confirmed cases: 48,462
  • Probable cases: 17,452
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.81%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 2.4%
  • Currently hospitalized: 110
  • Patients in intensive care: 42
  • Patients on ventilators: 19

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caribou Police Scene
One person arrested after incident in Caribou
COVID-19
Maine CDC Reports 175 new Covid-19 cases and two new deaths
Gerald Goodale
Convicted killer indicted in 1987 cold case murder of Maine woman
Gov. Mills extends the State of Emergency
Gov. Mills updates COVID-19 protocols, will follow U.S. CDC guidance
Basketball Livestream

Latest News

Missing Tiger Found in Texas
COVID-19
Maine CDC Reports 175 new Covid-19 cases and two new deaths
Young Authors Institute
Young Authors’ Institute provides unique opportunity for County students
Young Authors' Institute gives students the chance to learn from Maine authors
Aroostook Right to Read