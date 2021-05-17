Maine CDC reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 199 additional cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 199 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday and one new death.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 803. Monday’s new death was reported in Cumberland County.

The 199 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 65,715.

The Maine CDC said 635,152 Mainers, or 47.25% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than half of Mainers have received at least one dose.

Maine CDC reported 16 new cases in Aroostook County over the weekend, bringing the total to 1,795.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 803

Total cases: 65,914

Confirmed cases: 48,462

Probable cases: 17,452

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.81%

14-day positivity rate: 2.4%

Currently hospitalized: 110

Patients in intensive care: 42

Patients on ventilators: 19

