Police identify grandparents, granddaughter killed in Brunswick crash

Police lights
Police lights(Associated Press)
By WMTW
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - Police on Monday identified the three people killed in Friday’s crash on Route 1 in Brunswick.

Anthony Astor, 50, his wife Dawn Astor, 43, and their granddaughter, Eleina Astor, 6, all of Topsham, were killed in the crash.

The crash was reported at about 4 p.m. on Route 1 southbound about 1.5 miles past the New Meadows exit, according to police.

Witnesses said the vehicle hit a rock embankment and caught fire. Before police arrived, nearby drivers were able to pull the girl and boy out but the adults were stuck inside.

Anthony Astor and Dawn Astor were pronounced dead at the scene. Eleina Astor died of injuries at a hospital, police said. The boy’s injuries were not life-threatening. He was not identified, but police said he is Eleina’s brother.

Brunswick police said the crash remains under investigation.

