Weather on the Web Monday, May 17th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday, everyone!

We saw widespread fog this morning... with visibility reduced down to below a 1/4-mile in spots across Cent./SE Aroostook. The fog burned-off getting through the remainder of the morning commute.

Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected through midday... and then, once again, we have the chance for isolated showers and storms this afternoon. They shouldn’t be as widespread as we saw Sunday PM... but still make sure to stay a little sky-aware.

Tomorrow brings scattered rain showers during the morning... lingering into the early afternoon, as a frontal boundary crosses our region.

Wednesday looks to be the driest day this week... with partly to mostly sunny skies. Then, more of an active, afternoon weather pattern is shaping up for the end of the week into next weekend.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe Monday!

