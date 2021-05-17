Advertisement

Weather on the Web Monday, May 17th

By Robert Grimm
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday, everyone!

We saw widespread fog this morning... with visibility reduced down to below a 1/4-mile in spots across Cent./SE Aroostook. The fog burned-off getting through the remainder of the morning commute.

Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected through midday... and then, once again, we have the chance for isolated showers and storms this afternoon. They shouldn’t be as widespread as we saw Sunday PM... but still make sure to stay a little sky-aware.

Tomorrow brings scattered rain showers during the morning... lingering into the early afternoon, as a frontal boundary crosses our region.

Wednesday looks to be the driest day this week... with partly to mostly sunny skies. Then, more of an active, afternoon weather pattern is shaping up for the end of the week into next weekend.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe Monday!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caribou Police Scene
One person arrested after incident in Caribou
COVID-19
Maine CDC Reports 175 new Covid-19 cases and two new deaths
Gerald Goodale
Convicted killer indicted in 1987 cold case murder of Maine woman
Gov. Mills extends the State of Emergency
Gov. Mills updates COVID-19 protocols, will follow U.S. CDC guidance
Basketball Livestream

Latest News

Weather on the Web Monday, May 17th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Friday, May 14th
Weather on the Web Friday, May 14th
Weather on the Web Friday, May 14th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Thursday, May 13th