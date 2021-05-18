Advertisement

Early Morning Vehicle Accident in Bridgewater Involves Ambulance

Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -On Monday, May 17, 2021, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office took a report of motor vehicle that struck a utility pole on U.S. Route 1 in Bridgewater.

Upon arrival on scene, Deputy Sheriff Ben Boutilier and Sgt. Matt Cummings found that an East Millinocket Ambulance had gone off the roadway after swerving to avoid an animal. The ambulance struck a utility pole and came to a rest in the ditch with live electrical wires laying on top of the unit. The 3 occupants of the ambulance were trapped in the ambulance until the utility company arrived on scene to contain the electrical hazard.

The driver of the ambulance, 68 year old Robert Bean of Lincoln, his two passengers which included a 12 year old patient were not injured in the crash.

Bridgewater and Monticello Fire Department, Central Aroostook Ambulance Service and Versant Power all assisted at the scene.

The ambulance was towed due to disabling damage. Route 1 was shut down for approximately 30 minutes while the scene was cleared.

