Importance of women getting annual checkups

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -In light of National Women’s Health Week, healthcare providers in The County are taking time to remind women about the importance of their annual checkup. News Source 8′s Megan Cole explains.

Everyone needs a yearly checkup for a variety of reasons, especially women.

“All individuals should have an annual physical with their primary care provider every single year but there are several important topics specific to women health and that are really for preventing disease. So in particular starting at 21, we start with routine pap smears for screening for cervical cancer. That goes until the age of 65.”

Kathryn Raymond is a nurse practitioner. She says in addition to pap smears, there are other routine checkups women need when they get older.

“Also routine screening for breast cancer with mammograms, every year to two year. Can start as early as 40 but can even be sooner depending on the woman’s family history so that’s really important to get in and have that discussion with your primary care provider about your personal family history because you may even need sooner screening or you may need to see a specialist to look at your risk factors. Another thing we talk about in woman’s health…with our aging population, over the age of 65 is bone density.”

She adds it’s important for women to see their provider so they can make sure they’re healthy.

“At least the once a year to go over that along with chronic disease management. We were talking earlier and women are definitely the caretakers for their families and for communities and prioritizing their health is really important.”

If you’re in need of a checkup, you’re encouraged to contact your primary care provider

