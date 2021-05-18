Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 199 additional cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
May. 18, 2021
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 199 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and two new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 805. Androscoggin and Oxford counties each reported one new death on Tuesday.

The 199 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 66,113.

The Maine CDC said 640,361 Mainers, or 47.64% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 3 new cases, bringing the total to 1,798.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 805
  • Total cases: 66,113
  • Confirmed cases: 48,535
  • Probable cases: 17,578
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.81%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 2.4%
  • Currently hospitalized: 110
  • Patients in intensive care: 42
  • Patients on ventilators: 19

