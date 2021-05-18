Advertisement

Maine father charged after 2-year-old son shoots him, mother, deputies say

Officials said the boy’s parents were asleep Wednesday morning when he got the gun and fired it.
Officials said the boy’s parents were asleep Wednesday morning when he got the gun and fired it.(WMTW)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH, Maine (WMTW) —

Deputies have filed charges in connection with an incident last week where a 2-year old boy accidentally shot his parents with a gun left on a nightstand.

The child’s father, Ian Carr, 25, of West Bath, was charged Monday with endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.

“The seriousness of this incident must be underscored. This situation could easily have been fatal. The carelessness is astounding. However, current law only allows for a misdemeanor offense to be charged. Every owner of any firearm must be responsible for the safekeeping of their weapons when children are present in the home, particularly inquisitive, young children,” Sheriff Joel Merry said in a statement.

Officials said the boy’s parents were asleep Wednesday morning when he got the gun and fired it.

The child’s mother suffered a leg injury and Carr was hit in the back of the head by two bullet fragments, deputies said.

The parents were initially treated at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick and later transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Both were released on Thursday, May 13.

The boy was also injured by the recoil of the gun. Officials said a 3-month-old boy, who was in the room, was not injured.

Carr was released after turning himself in to authorities. His bail conditions include no possession of weapons, including firearms and knives. He must adhere to requirements around the visitation of his children. Deputies said the couple’s children are in the custody of family members.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apartment Fire Madawaska
Apartment Fire in Madawaska
Police lights
Police identify grandparents, granddaughter killed in Brunswick crash
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
East Millinocket Ambulance Crash
No injuries after an ambulance struck a utility pole in Bridgewater
According to the CDC, only one case of the variant (B.1.617.2) has been found and it was in...
Maine CDC: Coronavirus variant first detected in India found in Maine

Latest News

As the result of a joint investigation between the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the...
Mother and son arrested and charged with drug trafficking offenses in Presque Isle
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 199 additional cases
hotel
Ignite PI Acquires Northeastland Hotel, Planning on Renovating Structure
East Millinocket Ambulance Crash
No injuries after an ambulance struck a utility pole in Bridgewater