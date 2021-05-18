Police are reminding people to practice good firearm safety

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Police are reminding people to be very careful with their firearms, after an incident in Southern Maine where two parents were shot by their two year old son last week.

Lt. Brian Harris with Maine State Police says that it’s important for people to practice good firearm safety, especially if you have children so no one gets hurt.

“Kids are naturally curious and if you have a gun around, they see mom and dad using the gun for target practice or hunting. If they see that gun one day sitting out in the open, kids are naturally curious. They’re probably gonna pick that gun up and try to mimic what your acts were with the gun or just out of curiosity pull the trigger and somebody could get hurt, could cause some damage or they themselves could get hurt so make sure to practice good firearm safety keep that gun and ammunition separate, keep them secure in your house.”

Harris says that if you don’t have a gun cabinet to secure your guns in, you can get trigger locks from your local police departments. He says that depending on the level of negligence and severity of the situation with the firearm, there can be charges.

