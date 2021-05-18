Advertisement

Weather on the Web Tuesday, May 18th

By Robert Grimm
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday, everyone!

Still a few lingering, scattered light showers this morning... from the initial line of rain that made its way across the County.

Then, we’re expecting a mixture of clouds and sun... with daytime heating and lingering moisture causing pop-up showers and isolated t-storms into the early afternoon.

Overall though, we should be winding down by the late afternoon and early PM... with any remnant showers/storms expected for Western New Brunswick and along the eastern tier of the County.

Into the overnight, additional clearing will occur... leading to a beautiful day tomorrow, with lots of sunshine and warmer temps for your Wednesday.

Hope everyone has a great and safe day today!

