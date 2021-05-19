A return to normal for Maine schools in the fall?

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A return to normal at schools in the fall.

Maine officials are laying out a framework to get there, and it’s all about testing.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew announced Wednesday the state will be continuing its pool testing program.

She says schools that have a minimum of 30% participation would be able to drop the three foot distancing requirement for students.

“Probably won’t have a vaccine authorized for children under the age of 12 going back in the fall, and so, giving this early lead time so schools can plan to have more degrees of freedom in the classroom with the relaxation of the three foot requirement with the implementation of a pool testing program, that’s the kind of adjustments we’re trying to make,” said Jeanne Lambrew, Maine DHHS commissioner.

This would not impact the masking requirements.

The Maine Department of Education is offering a free webinar for parents Thursday night at 6:30 on the testing program the state will be using.

