American Red Cross in need of blood donations

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The American Red Cross needs blood, especially as we head into the busy summer season.

A few people filtered into this Bangor donation center Wednesday morning.

However, a lack of drives at area schools because of COVID-19 has cut into their supply.

With summer months drawing near often times donating isn’t at the front of people’s minds - like it would be around the end of the year holidays.

That needs to change.

“Everyday we need 300 folks in the state of Maine to come out and give blood and every day it’s a struggle,” explained Caroline King of the American Red Cross. “Unfortunately. Folks need to come out and please make an appointment to give blood. Folks are waiting. Folks need you to have that blood on that shelf.”

Also important to note is that if you have received the coronavirus vaccine you are eligible to give blood.

