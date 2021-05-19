Advertisement

Another tax season is in the books

By Megan Cole
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Another tax season is in the books.

Due to the pandemic, this tax season was a little different, as it was extended by about a month. Ginger Nelson, an enrolled agent at H & R Block says their tax preparers were completely booked yesterday afternoon, the last day people could file taxes without a penalty.

“If they don’t file by the deadline set by the IRS they get a 5% penalty of whatever amount they owe for failure to file and then another 5% to 25% on how much they owe for failure to pay.”

Nelson adds that if you do owe and haven’t filed your taxes yet, you should file them this month so you only have one month of penalties. She says that if you haven’t filed yet, but are getting a refund, you have until May 17th of 2023 to file.

