Construction projects were able to start early with nice weather

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -With the nice weather, Maine DOT has been able to start on some of their projects. Here’s Megan Cole with what they have planned for the summer.

The early spring has brought good news to the Maine DOT. According to Bob Watson of Maine DOT, they were able to get ahead on some of their spring duties.

“One of the first things that we do in the spring every year is clean and wash all of our bridges. The salt that gets used in the winter time trying to keep the roads safe to travel on isn’t necessarily the best thing for concrete and steel so we try to get out first thing and get all of our bridges clean and washed and we were able to get on that earlier this year some places a month earlier than we normally would.”

Watson says that with the nice weather, they’ve also been able to start on some of their construction projects.

“Folks that travel route 89 will probably no doubt notice that we have some traffic signals. We’re rebuilding the guardrails on the bridge itself and there’s another bridge down south of Houlton in Haynesville that’s being worked on.”

As far as the route 1 project, Watson says that will be starting soon.

“Folks can expect to see equipment and contractor employees out in the road by May 17th I believe is the date they’re gonna start. That’ll be a good project to get underway.”

Watson reminds anyone traveling through construction zones to take it slow so no one gets injured

