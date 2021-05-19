Advertisement

County Business Report: 5.17.2021

Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A new battle could be brewing among Maine state lawmakers, as they eye the creation of a council focused on forestry issues. In this week’s County Business Report, Shawn Cunningham looks at if the idea is getting support or opposition from state lawmakers that hail from this neck of the woods...

00:00 (Nat. Sound Chainsaw)

It cuts deep...the prospect of creating a Maine Forest Advisory Board, comprised of an 18-member panel of stakeholders including some state agencies, industry leaders like the Maine Forest Council, ecologists, biologists, land managers, some state lawmakers, logging contractors and the like. The board would examine a wide range of forestry issues from many vantage points. But before that it can lappen the legislature has to confirm its creation. A bill regarding that recently went before the Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry..to lukewarm reception. Senate President Troy Jackson supports the idea...

Troy Jackson, (D) Senate President

“here’s an opportunity for just an advisory council for people actually doing the job everyday for them to have a voice and trying to make change or make it a better industry for them and their families.”

Shawn Cunningham NO STANDUP

State Senator Trey Stewart concurs the idea in theory is a good one. He says the pattern has been pitting forestry concerns against agriculture...with the latter mostly winning favor. He says he’d like to see that change since forestry is an equally important industry player economically to Maine...

State Sen. Trey Stewart (R)

“the whole forestry department got rolled under agriculture and conservation into one department in my opinion it sort of took a backseat that’s not a good thing where up here our economy yeah, certainly agriculture’s a major component but forestry’s an equally major component it creates a lot of jobs in the woods we rely on and particularly in Northern Maine.”

What should take a backseat says Jackson is resistance to the formation of this advisory board...

“anyone that opposes an issue like that pisses me off and certainly can’t say they’re fighting for the people of the state of Maine.”

For his take, Stewart says a council could work, but he’s optimistically cautious...

“I’m cautionary of the expansion of government in an unnecessary manner so if this is just gonna be another layer of bureacracy that loggers and foresters are gonna hev to go through that doesn’t make sense but if there’s ways that we can figure out how to build some really good synergies between state government and the industry than I think that is a good thing.”

More examination regarding the proposed board is forthcoming in the next few months. Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

