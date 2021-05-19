Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 202 additional cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WMTW) The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 202 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and two new deaths.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 807. Waldo and York counties each reported one new death.

The 202 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 66,315.

The Maine CDC said 646,328 Mainers, or 48.08% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 4 new cases, bringing the total to 1,802.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 807
  • Total cases: 66,315
  • Confirmed cases: 48,681
  • Probable cases: 17,634
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.81%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 2.4%
  • Currently hospitalized: 113
  • Patients in intensive care: 42
  • Patients on ventilators: 20

