PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -May is older American month….and the executive director of the Aroostook Agency on Aging says that it holds great significance in the county. New source 8′s Megan Cole explains.

Maine has a high percentage of older adults, especially here in the county.

“The county has over 23% of the population nearly a quarter of the population is over the age of 65 and in some areas in some towns or small pockets like Madawaska is over 35% over 65.”

That’s why Joy Barresi Saucier of the Aroostook Agency on Aging says it’s important to recognize older adults as they are a huge part of our community.

“So older people are engage in our community everyday. They work in our community, they volunteer, they participate in civic service clubs and on town council. They help to raise and mentor our youth and those are all things that we want to celebrate this month and encourage older people in our community to get involved.”

She adds that people can also take to social media to show their gratitude for older adults.

“Again because it’s older American month we’re encouraging people to recognize older people and the strength that they bring to their communities. So we encourage people to share stories about older people making a difference either through social media, Facebook. Through their friends and family network to get out and talk about older people that are making a difference.”

Barresi saucier says that it’s also important for communities to be age friendly so everyone can enjoy their community.

