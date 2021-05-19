Advertisement

Residents escape burning apartment building through windows

Some tenants treated for smoke inhalation
There was no immediate word as to any possible injuries or a cause.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUBURN, Maine - (WMTW) - A 2-alarm fire caused significant damage to an apartment on Hazel Street in Auburn early Wednesday.

The Auburn fire chief says a neighbor raced to the building with a ladder to help people on the top floors escape through windows as flames shot from the building around 5 a.m.

Smoke was still rising from the building more than 2.5 hours later and smoke from the fire was visible from across the river in Lewiston.

There were 12 people living in the 4-unit building, including several children. Everyone escaped the fire alive, though we are told some were treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Wednesday morning.

There were several fires in Auburn over the weekend, all determined to be caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.

