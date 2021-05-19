Senator Susan Collins says extended unemployment benefits is not helping Maines economy

Maine (WAGM) - A lack in employees has put a strain on businesses. Senator Susan Collins says, not only is this is causing businesses to struggle to fill openings, but prices in goods are also going up. And as she told NewsSource 8′s Adriana Sanchez, with the tourism right around the corner this is only going to get worse.

Help wanted signs are everywhere. Unemployment remains high, despite many heading back to work. Senator Susan Collins says she’s spoken with business owners who agree on one main factor they feel is causing people to hesitate to return to the work force.

“Many of the have told me while Mainers are known for their work ethic or eager to get back to work that the financial incentives that are created by the additional 300$ per week on unemployment compensation on top of the regular state amount is creating a real disincentive for people to come back to work,” said Susan Collins.

Senator Collins says this unemployment compensation was needed in the beginning of the pandemic but now no longer makes sense.

“So I think we need to phase out that extra $300 because we’re at a stage dealing with this pandemic that the economy is reopening, people are able to go back to work and employers are desperate to hire them,” added Collins.

Tourism is an essential part in Maines economy, with the unemployment compensation right now, Collins says this is only going to add a strain on Maines economy.

“This is our problem for our entire state, there are jobs, there are help wanted signs are everywhere and with the hospitality industry beginning its season this problem is only going to get worse,” said Collins.

“All industries are really hurting for staff whether that be because of Covid like Covid precautions or were starting up on tourism season , its coming up very very soon so the need for additional staff for some of those business are is pretty critical as well,’ said Maine Department of Labor employee, Leo Deon.

Prices on goods have gone up, Collins says this is in part because businesses do not have enough workers.

“One of the problems that we’re seeing is we are seeing a spike inflation of more than 4% last month and that is due in part to there not being enough worker to produce goods and that’s causing prices to go up,” said Collins.

Senator Collins agrees with business owners behind this issue and is trying her best to represent them when given the opportunity. Adriana Sanchez News Source 8.

On the next story on this mini series, Adriana Sanchez will be talking to businesses in regards of what they are doing for the first time ever to recruit employees.

