Advertisement

Weather on the Web Wednesday, May 19th

By Robert Grimm
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good midweek Wednesday, everyone!

It’s shaping up for a gorgeous day today... under plenty of sunshine and spring-like temps!

All that sunshine will last over the next 24-hours... before Thurs. PM sees the return of pop-up showers & storms. Most of those will be on the isolated side tomorrow... rolling through between 2:00-8:00 pm.

We also have the potential for 80-degree days, both Thurs. & Fri.... with slowly decreasing temps through the weekend into next week.

The weekend ushers in an active weather pattern of widespread showers and storms... followed by more sunshine for Mon. & Tues. of next week.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with you forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe day!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the result of a joint investigation between the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the...
Mother and son arrested and charged with drug trafficking offenses in Presque Isle
East Millinocket Ambulance Crash
No injuries after an ambulance struck a utility pole in Bridgewater
Officials said the boy’s parents were asleep Wednesday morning when he got the gun and fired it.
Maine father charged after 2-year-old son shoots him, mother, deputies say
Apartment Fire Madawaska
Apartment Fire in Madawaska
hotel
Ignite PI Acquires Northeastland Hotel, Planning on Renovating Structure

Latest News

Weather on the Web Wednesday, May 19th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Tuesday, May 18th
Weather on the Web Tuesday, May 18th
Weather on the Web Tuesday, May 18th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Monday, May 17th