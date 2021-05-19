Weather on the Web Wednesday, May 19th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good midweek Wednesday, everyone!

It’s shaping up for a gorgeous day today... under plenty of sunshine and spring-like temps!

All that sunshine will last over the next 24-hours... before Thurs. PM sees the return of pop-up showers & storms. Most of those will be on the isolated side tomorrow... rolling through between 2:00-8:00 pm.

We also have the potential for 80-degree days, both Thurs. & Fri.... with slowly decreasing temps through the weekend into next week.

The weekend ushers in an active weather pattern of widespread showers and storms... followed by more sunshine for Mon. & Tues. of next week.

And hope everyone has a great and safe day!

