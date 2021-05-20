Are job fairs attracting job seekers?

Aroostook County, Maine (WAGM) - Last night we talked on what new tactics businesses are doing to recruit employees. Tonight News Source 8 Adriana Sanchez finds out if job fairs are attracting job seekers.

Before job fairs went virtual, experts say they had around 30-40 people attend. Now with easier access, the numbers have increased averaging around 100-150.

“And we would have 30 to 35-40 job seekers at one of those events so to put that in comparison these virtual hiring evens are state wide so job seekers from Fort Kent all the way down to York and Kittery can participate as well as so can the businesses from Fort Kent to Kittery can particpate as well so there state wide events, the virtual component has really eliminated the logistical barriers of people being in one small region in their career center to find work,” said Maine Department of Labor Leo Deon.

With Covid restrictions easing, companies like Reed&Reed are now starting to have in person hiring events. Earlier this month they had one in Madawaska.

“It was pretty well attended, we had about 40 people show up which was fairly good, going up there you know honestly you don’t know what to expect as far as turn out but I think you had people in the general population who were just curios and wanted more information on the bridge and then you had people that were interested in employment, it was a mix between the two and we were there for six hours so it wasn’t crazy busy but throughout the day we had a sprinkle of people coming in and out,” said Todd Gilley recruiter for Reed & Reed.

Job fairs can sometimes offer more than just a job opportunity.

“It’s not only trying to find the job seekers and talent to get them on board it’s building relationships and networking and enhancing your tool box to have more tools to go out there to help you fight that battle,” said Gilley.

With so many jobs on the market, experts say this is a perfect time to be looking.

“Job seekers right now need to realize that eventually lot of these benefits are not going to be available and it’s a job seekers market right now. There is job out there right now literally for everybody, THE right job not just a job but the right job for everybody and now is the time to get out there and on the career path way to employment because there so many great jobs out there by some really phenomenal employers by the state of Maine,” addded Deon.

For information on the next job fair through the Maine Department of Labor you can visit mainecareercenter.com/employment/hiringevents

