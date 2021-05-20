Businesses finding new ways to attract employees

Aroostook County, Maine (WAGM) - As employers continue to search for employees to work in their businesses, they are turning to different ways of recruiting. News Source 8 Adriana Sanchez is joining us now with more on this.

Pineland Farms is one of many businesses trying something they have never done before to encourage people to apply for their open jobs, increasing their financial incentives and having on site hiring events.

2,000 dollars…that’s the sign-on bonus Pineland Farms is currently offering.

“We did increase it, we did have the sign on bonus for the past several months, probably the past six months we have been utilizing the sign on bonus and we just decided since we needed so many people to fill our positions we were going to up the entity,” Laurie Nelson, HR for Pineland Farms.

Between this and holding their first on-site hiring event, Nelson says they are trying new recruitment methods to encourage people to apply for their job openings.

“Pineland Potato company is in large network under post holdings company’s and there are plants across the county and across the country hiring individuals to fill our positions has been a challenge and some of the other plants we’re participating in having hiring events so we decided we wanted to try that here,” said Nelson.

Reed&Reed a contractor company is also having hiring events, but they have decided not to have money incentives.

“I have certainly talked to a lot of different business, construction folks and I think even honestly with those incentives they are still struggling, you know what I mean so I think it’s nice to get that shiny toy to get someone involved in your company but I still think you know I talked to someone yesterday that is doing a similar program and they still struggling to get people,” said Todd Gilley, recruiter for Reed & Reed.

Both business agree every industry is in dire need of employees and without enough employees it puts a strain on the company’s resources and ability to thrive. If you are looking for a job, job fairs are a great way to learn about opportunities in your community.

