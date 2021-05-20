Advertisement

Crash on I95 claims the life of a 68 year old Houlton man

On May 19, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. the Maine State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash in the...
On May 19, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. the Maine State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash in the southbound lane of Interstate 95 in Dyer Brook.(Maine State Police)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

On May 19, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. the Maine State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash in the southbound lane of Interstate 95 in Dyer Brook.  Michael Marshall 68 of Houlton was traveling south in a 1999 Volvo dump truck when he lost control of the truck and left the roadway.  The truck rolled over before striking several trees.  Marshall was pronounced deceased at the scene.  Trooper Tim Saucier’s initial investigation revealed the vehicle suffered a blown tire causing it to leave the roadway.  The Maine State Police was assisted at the scene by Oakfield Fire Department, Island Falls Fire Department and Houlton Fire and Ambulance as well as Maine DOT.  Interstate 95 was restricted to one lane for several hours during the investigation.  Speed is not considered a factor and the crash remains under investigation by the Maine State Police Troop F and the Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Accident Interstate South of Oakfield
There was no immediate word as to any possible injuries or a cause.
Residents escape burning apartment building through windows
As the result of a joint investigation between the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the...
Mother and son arrested and charged with drug trafficking offenses in Presque Isle
Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop
Warrant claims defense contractor illegal donated to campaign & Super PAC.
FBI investigating alleged illegal contributions to Sen. Collins reelection campaign

Latest News

Fire fighters are still on the scene.
Structure Fire at Portage Lake
New ways to recruit people
Businesses finding new ways to attract employees
Pineland Farms
Pineland Farms
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 219 additional cases