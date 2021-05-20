FBI investigating alleged illegal contributions to Sen. Collins reelection campaign
“The Collins for Senator Campaign had absolutely no knowledge of anything alleged in the warrant,” says Annie Clark, communications director for Senator Collins.
The FBI is investigating a Hawaiian defense group for allegedly making illegal contributions to Susan Collins’ reelection campaign and an independent super-PAC supporting her campaign.
According to the federal warrant, $45,000 was donated directly to Collins’ campaign, while $150,000 was given to the PAC, both through a shell organization created by Martin Defense Group. The group has offices in Maine and Collins helped them to secure a Navy contract in 2019.
The Collins Campaign says they had absolutely no knowledge of anything alleged in the federal warrant. The $45,000 sent directly to the campaign amounts to less than .15% of the campaign money raised.
Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.