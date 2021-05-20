Advertisement

Hiker found alive after being missing for 5 days

Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Rebecca Latta felt relief and gratitude when a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department rescue helicopter spotted her brother deep down in a canyon after he had been missing for five days.

“We didn’t know for days. Not knowing is so hard,” said Latta.

The search efforts began Saturday night after George Null, 58, went for a day hike in the Mount Waterman area and never returned. For days, volunteers and authorities scoured the terrain on the ground.

During an aerial search Wednesday in Bear Canyon, the airship spotted Null waving at them near a creek, in a very remote and rugged part of the Angeles National Forest.

He was soon hoisted into the helicopter.

“The area he was located was about 2,500 feet. The mountaintop he came off of in order to get there is at approximately 8,000 feet. So, over several days, he’s made a lot of progress downstream,” said Sgt. John Gilbert.

“He gave me a huge hug. I think he’s so exhausted that I really think he doesn’t have a lot of words right now and he’s a little bit delirious after five days of wandering around in the forest,” Latta said.

Latta said her brother is an Eagle Scout and experienced hiker, but he told her he got disoriented in an area where authorities say a lot of the trails are burned out from the Bobcat Fire.

“Since then, the Forestry Service has closed these areas and recommended hikers don’t go in them so nature can heal, as well as the trails can be fixed and the signs can be repainted,” said Gilbert.

“I don’t know if he didn’t have a compass or he wasn’t using it, I’m not sure,” Latta said. “A really wonderful thing to be able to reunite with him and have that opportunity to see him again.”

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Accident Interstate South of Oakfield
Structure Fire at Portage Lake
Fire in Portage leaves home a total loss
There was no immediate word as to any possible injuries or a cause.
Residents escape burning apartment building through windows
As the result of a joint investigation between the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the...
Mother and son arrested and charged with drug trafficking offenses in Presque Isle
On May 19, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. the Maine State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash in the...
Crash on I95 claims the life of a 68 year old Houlton man

Latest News

Palestinian kids look at a destroyed car after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza...
Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire to end bloody 11-day war
President Joe Biden delivered remarks as Israel and Hamas reach a cease-fire.
Biden remarks on Israel-Hamas cease-fire
FedEx delivery guy surprises 5-year old with a package
FedEx driver surprises 5-year-old with a special package
Actor Danny Masterson has pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape.
Woman says she set boundaries, but actor Masterson raped her
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks to members of the media outside her office on Capitol Hill...
FBI investigating alleged illegal contributions to Sen. Collins reelection campaign