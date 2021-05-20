Advertisement

Liberty man charged in stabbing incident refuses to appear in court

Dean remains in jail on 10-thousand dollars cash bail.
Dean remains in jail on 10-thousand dollars cash bail.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LIBERTY, Maine (Village Soup) - A Liberty man charged with stabbing another man refused to appear in court, according to Village Soup.

The newspaper reports, Matthew Dean,48, was arrested Tuesday.

Authorities say he used a hunting knife to stab a vehicle parked in the driveway, and reportedly broke out a rear window.

According to Village Soup, the owner of the vehicle and another person then chased Dean.

One of the men began struggling with Dean and he was stabbed several times in the arm with the knife.

The injuries were so severe a tourniquet was needed.

Dean was eventually taken to jail.

According to Village Soup, Dean refused to make his initial video appearance in court on Wednesday.

He remains in jail on 10-thousand dollars cash bail.

