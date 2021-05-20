Maine CDC reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 219 additional cases

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported nine new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday and 219 additional cases.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 816. Androscoggin County reported five new deaths, Penobscot County reported two new deaths and Hancock and York counties each reported one new death.

The 219 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 66,534.

The Maine CDC said 654,984 Mainers, or 48.73% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 6 new cases, bringing the total to 1,808.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 816

Total cases: 66,534

Confirmed cases: 48,817

Probable cases: 17,717

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.81%

14-day positivity rate: 2.2%

Currently hospitalized: 107

Patients in intensive care: 41

Patients on ventilators: 20

