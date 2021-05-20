Advertisement

Maine to end indoor mask mandate except in school, child care settings

By Ashley Blackford
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

Gov. Janet Mills has signed an executive order that will end Maine’s indoor mask mandate, except for in school and child care settings.

The indoor mask mandate will officially end on Monday.

The executive order states that people 5 years old and older will be required to wear face coverings indoors in all school and child care settings. This includes fully vaccinated people.

The executive order formalizes the governor’s announcement last week that Maine would align with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on mask-wearing.

Businesses and organizations can continue to require mask-wearing, if they choose.

The state ended the outdoor mask mandate last month.

Also on Monday, the state will end capacity limits and physical distancing requirements.

The state is also going to retire its COVID-19 prevention checklists for Maine businesses in favor of federal CDC guidelines.

