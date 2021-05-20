Advertisement

Maine unemployment claims near pandemic low

Work search requirements set to tighten Sunday
Maine's jobless levels for the week ending May 15th, 2021 are among the lowest since the...
Maine's jobless levels for the week ending May 15th, 2021 are among the lowest since the COVID-19 pandemic began(KEYC News 12)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Labor is reinstating traditional work search requirements this weekend. Starting Sunday, Mainers on unemployment will have to actively look for jobs and accept positions they qualify for.

The MDOL relaxed those standards last spring in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Maine is experiencing some of its lowest jobless levels since the start of the pandemic.

The Maine Department of Labor reports roughly 1,200 initial claims for state unemployment insurance were filed last week. That’s the lowest number in more than eight months.

About 11,700 continued claims for state aid were filed. Maine has only seen one week during the pandemic that weekly certifications were lower.

Maine unemployment figures for week ending May 15th
Maine unemployment figures for week ending May 15th(WABI)

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Accident Interstate South of Oakfield
There was no immediate word as to any possible injuries or a cause.
Residents escape burning apartment building through windows
As the result of a joint investigation between the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the...
Mother and son arrested and charged with drug trafficking offenses in Presque Isle
Jared Stanga, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault...
Girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapper at Fla. school bus stop
Warrant claims defense contractor illegal donated to campaign & Super PAC.
FBI investigating alleged illegal contributions to Sen. Collins reelection campaign

Latest News

COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 219 additional cases
Savanna Hanlin sings and play sports.
Wisdom High School Student-Athlete Creates Album
Real Estate Matters: 5.18.2021
Dean remains in jail on 10-thousand dollars cash bail.
Liberty man charged in stabbing incident refuses to appear in court