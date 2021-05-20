Real Estate Matters: 5.18.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Springtime is a great time to put some money back into your home, by making some small home improvements that add curb appeal. Shawn Cunningham reports in this week’s Real Estate Matters.

Spring cleaning? What about spring SPRUCING UP. A few changes here, some added touches there and before you know it your home has instant curb appeal. Starting first with your entryway and an inviting front door.

“Since the hardware is the focal point of most doors, cheap hardware will make even the nicest door look cheap. That means paying attention to the knocker, handles, peephole, or other door hardware can help spruce up the door. If you or your contractor have a bit of DIY knowledge, you may even be able to go with vintage hardware to complement an historic home”

Next, consider giving the door a fresh coat of paint.

“A dirty, dull, beige front door looks uninviting and drab. A bright yellow door, for instance, can be energizing, friendly, and welcoming.”

Consider upgrading your Porch Lighting Fixtures...Even during the day, the right lighting fixtures can dramatically change the look and feel of your entryway. Then try to create Seating Area on the Porch.

Add Potted Plants, Flowers, or Small Trees Potted plants are a great way to spruce up an entryway, stoop, or porch quickly, cheaply, and easily. All you need to do is move or purchase plants that will complement your entryway. And buy a new doormat...a new doormat will make guests feel more welcome. More ideas...painting windows...

“you can add some contrast and panache to your entryway by painting the trim on the doors and windows. Just remember that the taping and prep will always take longer than the painting....”

Finally, sdd Some Birdhouses or Bird Feeders.

“In addition to looking cute, birdhouses and bird feeders have the added bonus of attracting birds. Imagine you’re with a buyer and a hummingbird stops by...”

A few ways to make a home more inviting to newcomers...or more comfy for existing homeowners. Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

