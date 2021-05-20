Advertisement

UPDATE: Fatal crash in Augusta leaves two pedestrians dead

Police tell us a third pedestrian was also involved
Two pedestrians are dead
By Allegra Zamore
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Officials are investigating a fatal accident on Cony Road and Eastern Avenue in Augusta.

The accident occurred around 2pm and officers arrived on scene and located the vehicles involved.

The Augusta Police Department has confirmed three pedestrians were involved in the crash, two of them have died.

The crash has been reconstructed by the Maine State Police.

If you have any information about the crash, please contact the Augusta Police Department.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

