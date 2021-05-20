Advertisement

Weather on the Web Thursday, May 20th

By Robert Grimm
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday, everyone!

It’s another sunny start... with overall mostly to partly sunny skies! And warm temps on tap... reaching those lower-80s, today & tomorrow!!

This afternoon brings increasing clouds from west to east... with isolated showers and storms firing up into the early evening.

Then, for the end of the work week, we can expect a mixture of sun & clouds... with additional scattered showers/ storms for the later part of the day.

More rain moves in for the weekend... leading to a soggier Saturday, and a half-and-half day will be on tap for Sunday.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe day today!

