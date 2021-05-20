Wisdom High School Student-Athlete Creates Album

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - At Savanna Hanlin’s kindergarten graduation she told everyone she wanted to be a singer. Now, a senior at Wisdom High School, she still has that same dream.

“My childhood was not the best,” said Hanlin. “I really turned to music to help me get through whenever I was going through something bad, I would sing a song or I would play a thing or I would listen to something and it would just make everything better.”

She also plays four sports, including soccer, basketball, and softball.

“I like being part of a team and hanging with the girls and stuff,” Hanlin.

But, her passion has always been music, and she wanted others to feel the way her songs made her feel. So, she got to work.

“What she writes in her songs is who she is and what she means at that moment and that comes across with how soulful her songs can be,” said her music teacher Charles Michaud.

Hanlin has spent the last seven months writing and creating her very first album.

“2020 was a tough year for me as it was for everyone,” she said. “I wanted this story to tell that story of everything that I overcame because everything I went through a lot of people have also gone through or are going through right now.”

With it, she hopes her voice can be one of comfort an understanding through these struggles people face.

“It’s a very special thing to make that kind of connection with someone and to be able to be that outlet in someone’s life,” she said. “Cause it’s one thing to have music to help me get through something that I’m going through, but if I can use that to help someone else get through what they’re going through, that’s a whole different ballgame and there’s no other feeling like it in the world.”

Hanlin will attend college in Florida in the fall, but her voice and songs will leave a lasting impression in Wisdom long after she departs for school. And if you would like to check out more of her music you can do so here. You can also purchase a copy of her album here.

