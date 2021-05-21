Advertisement

All Maine counties back to green status for school safety

The next update will be on June 4th
(Source: WAFF file)
(Source: WAFF file)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - All counties have gone back to green, according to the Department of Education’s color-coded system on school safety during the pandemic.

Androscoggin County was the only county in the yellow two weeks ago, but new case rates there have now gone down by more than 25 percent.

Their positivity rate is similar to other counties as well.

Over the last 30 days the new cases in school staff and students have gone down across the state.

The next update will be on June 4th.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of face masks
Maine to end indoor mask mandate except in school, child care settings
Structure Fire at Portage Lake
Fire in Portage leaves home a total loss
On May 19, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. the Maine State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash in the...
Crash on I95 claims the life of a 68 year old Houlton man
56 year old Malcolm Stewart is charged with theft.
Owner of contracting company accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customers pleads not guilty
Two pedestrians are dead
UPDATE: Three pedestrians including one year old killed in crash

Latest News

Dating apps are starting to offer vaccination badges and “super swipes” for people who've...
A new reason to swipe right? Dating apps adding vaccine badges
“People who display their vaccination status are 14% more likely to get a match,” according to...
White House COVID: Benefits of vaccine status on social media, dating apps
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
Dr. Fauci: Booster shots may depend on variants
As health officials continue to urge Americans to get vaccinated, some say a Covid-19 booster...
Fauci says need for boosters will depend on variants