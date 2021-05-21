Advertisement

Brush fire gets very close to TV news studio in California

By KEYT staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A brush fire got uncomfortably close to a TV news studio.

Intense flames from the Loma fire, which broke out Thursday night, burned on the hillside just below the KEYT newsroom, which has been evacuated.

An anchor opened a back door to show just how close the fire was to the station. The fire quickly grew to 20 acres.

About 50 homes and other buildings were threatened, and at least one home was damaged.

Officials say the brush fire is now 40% contained.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire, and there are no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2021 KEYT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of face masks
Maine to end indoor mask mandate except in school, child care settings
Structure Fire at Portage Lake
Fire in Portage leaves home a total loss
On May 19, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. the Maine State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash in the...
Crash on I95 claims the life of a 68 year old Houlton man
56 year old Malcolm Stewart is charged with theft.
Owner of contracting company accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customers pleads not guilty
Two pedestrians are dead
UPDATE: Fatal crash in Augusta leaves two pedestrians dead

Latest News

Dating apps are starting to offer vaccination badges and “super swipes” for people who've...
A new reason to swipe right? Dating apps adding vaccine badges
Republicans line up to compete in Georgia Secretary of State race
Long lines are seen at Boston's Logan Airport as a systems outage has complicated travel on...
System outage causes long airport lines
Fed up with speeders terrorizing his street, Steve Starrett installed his own speed bump, which...
Memphis man installs DIY speed bump to stop dangerous drivers
Fed up with speeders terrorizing his street, Steve Starrett installed his own speed bump, which...
Memphis man installs DIY speed bump to stop dangerous drivers