Maine CDC reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 170 additional cases

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported two new COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 170 additional cases.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 818. Androscoggin and Hancock counties each reported one new death.

The 170 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 66,704.

The Maine CDC said 661,896 Mainers, or 49.24% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 7 new cases, bringing the total to 1,815.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 818

Total cases: 66,704

Confirmed cases: 48,933

Probable cases: 17,771

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.81%

14-day positivity rate: 2.2%

Currently hospitalized: 106

Patients in intensive care: 38

Patients on ventilators: 20

