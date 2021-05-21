Advertisement

Person or Persons Who Stole Utilities Truck in Downtown Presque Isle Thursday Remains At Large

Published: May. 21, 2021
truck
truck(wagm)

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Presque Isle Police is looking for the public’s help in bringing a criminal or criminals to justice. According to the PIPD Facebook Page, a vehicle that was stolen in broad daylight Thursday afternoon has been located. The Operator is still at large. The department is asking the public for any information that can help in this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Presque Isle Police Department- 764-4476.

