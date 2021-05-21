Advertisement

System outage causes long airport lines

By CNN staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re booked on an American Airlines flight, you may want to head to the airport earlier than usual.

Passengers are reporting delays, canceled flights and problems checking in.

American confirmed the problems and blamed an outage with the Sabre reservation system.

Many airlines use Sabre, but so far, the complaints appear to be coming from American customers though Jet Blue was also reportedly affected.

Sabre said the issue with its system has been resolved.

It’s not known what led to the outage, or if American has resumed normal operations.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of face masks
Maine to end indoor mask mandate except in school, child care settings
Structure Fire at Portage Lake
Fire in Portage leaves home a total loss
On May 19, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. the Maine State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash in the...
Crash on I95 claims the life of a 68 year old Houlton man
56 year old Malcolm Stewart is charged with theft.
Owner of contracting company accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customers pleads not guilty
Two pedestrians are dead
UPDATE: Fatal crash in Augusta leaves two pedestrians dead

Latest News

A brush fire in Santa Barbara, Calif., got uncomfortably close to a TV news studio.
Brush fire threatens TV news studio in California
Palestinian children wave green Hamas and their national flags as they stand on the rubble of a...
Palestinians see victory in Gaza truce as Israel warns Hamas
Long lines are seen at Boston's Logan Airport as a systems outage has complicated travel on...
RAW: Long airport lines in Boston
Then-President Donald Trump and then-Attorney General Bill Barr are shown in this file photo....
CNN: Trump Justice Department seized reporter phone records