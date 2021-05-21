Advertisement

UMaine system reconsiders tuition hike for in-state students

Since 2017, the UMaine system has linked tuition hikes for in-state students to the rate of inflation
Published: May. 21, 2021
ORONO, Maine (WMTW) - The University of Maine System is reconsidering a proposed tuition increase for in-state students for the upcoming school year.

A spokesperson said strong enrollment projections and additional funding proposed in Gov. Janet Mills’ new supplemental budget could allow the UMaine system to hold in-state tuition flat.

University of Maine System trustees had been scheduled to take up the budget for the next school year on Monday but that is being delayed to allow university leaders to redraft the budget without a tuition increase for Maine students.

A special meeting will be held later in June to consider the final budget.

