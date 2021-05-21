Advertisement

Weather on the Web Friday, May 21st

By Robert Grimm
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Friday, everyone!

We had those heavier showers and storms making their way across the County this afternoon and early evening... and still seeing scattered showers into the overnight.

More active showers/ storms continue tomorrow, into Sunday... as additional frontal boundaries push their way from northwest to southeast over the next 48 hours.

Make sure to stay a little sky-aware throughout the afternoon time, both Saturday & Sunday.

Also, our warm temperatures will continue into the first-half of the weekend... before more seasonable 60′s pop-up for Sunday into Monday of next week.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend!

