Maine CDC reports 1 new Covid-19 death and 159 new cases

By Adriana Sanchez
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported one new COVID-19 death on Saturday and 159 additional cases.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 819 and was from Cumberland County.

The 159 additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak in Maine to 66,863.

The Maine CDC said 668,303 Mainers, or 49.72% of the population, have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has 4 new cases, bringing the total to 1,819.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 819
  • Total cases: 66,863
  • Confirmed cases: 49,039
  • Probable cases: 17,824
  • 14-day positivity rate: 2.2%
  • Currently hospitalized: 119
  • Patients in intensive care: 41
  • Patients on ventilators: 19

