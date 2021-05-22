Advertisement

Volcano erupts near Congolese city of Goma; residents flee

By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s Mount Nyiragongo erupted for the first time in nearly two decades Saturday, turning the night sky a fiery red and sending lava onto a major highway as panicked residents tried to flee Goma, a city of nearly 2 million.

No evacuation order was given by authorities, and there was no immediate word on any casualties. Witnesses, though, said lava already had engulfed one highway that connects Goma with the city of Beni in North Kivu province.

Mount Nyiragongo’s last eruption, in 2002, left hundreds dead and coated airport runways in lava.

Authorities at the Goma Volcano Observatory initially said it was the nearby Nyamulagira volcano that had erupted, only adding to the confusion. The two volcanos are located about 13 kilometers (8.1 miles) apart.

Volcanologist Charles Balagizi said the observatory’s report was based on the direction in which the lava appeared to be flowing, which was toward Rwanda rather than Goma.

Goma sits along the border between Congo and neighboring Rwanda, and is a regional hub for humanitarian agencies, as well as the U.N. peacekeeping mission known as MONUSCO.

___

This version has been corrected to show that the Goma Volcano Observatory now reports that Mount Nyiragongo was the volcano that erupted, not the nearby Nyamulagira.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim and Sylvie haven't seen each other, or each others' children, in 14 months
Couples divided by closed border say “Family isn’t Tourism”
Generic photo of face masks
Maine to end indoor mask mandate except in school, child care settings
A super moon occurs when the Moon’s orbit is closest to Earth.
Skywatchers: Super flower blood moon lunar eclipse is coming Wednesday
The head of the Maine CDC says the dropping of the indoor mask mandate in Maine next week can...
Maine ‘well prepared’ for dropping of mask mandates
truck
Person or Persons Who Stole Utilities Truck in Downtown Presque Isle Thursday Remains At Large

Latest News

Ashland District School
Ashland duet recognized by Maine Music Educators Association
Officials say the Covid-19 vaccine made a major dent in the pandemic but the rate of Americans...
COVID case numbers falling, but so are vaccinations
Ashland duet recognized by Maine Music Educators Association
Ashland duet recognized by MMEA
A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021.
New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June