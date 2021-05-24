Advertisement

Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife

A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
By WFMZ Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:54 AM EDT
WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WFMZ) - An officer-involved shooting in Pennsylvania is under investigation after a state trooper fatally shot a 55-year-old man, who was naked at the time.

The Northampton County District Attorney is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Sunday in Williams Township, Pennsylvania.

A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a confrontation over a domestic incident. The suspect was naked at the time.

Neighbors say the suspect had been acting violent and erratic, raising red flags that something wasn’t right Sunday afternoon leading up to the incident. The man was allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife.

“He was running around naked, acting crazy,” neighbor Gregory Ritter said.

Ritter says his next door neighbor talked to the man before the suspect allegedly tried to fight him.

“He opens the door, and there’s this naked guy there. He says, ‘I want you to come help rape my wife,’” Ritter said.

Neighbors say once police arrived, a stun gun was used on the suspect in his driveway. They say he then charged at the responding trooper, who opened fire.

Investigators say the woman who was involved in the incident didn’t sustain any physical injuries. One state trooper was treated for minor bruises.

