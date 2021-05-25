Locals react to Maine loosening mask requirements

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Maine’s mask mandate for the state has ended. Last week, Governor Janet Mills announced that as of May 24, masks do not need to be worn inside or outside, except at schools, health care facilities and daycares.

For many, Monday meant the end of wearing masks in public. Except for anyone in schools, daycares, or medical buildings, it’s masks off.

“I enjoy seeing people’s faces, seeing you smile, seeing everyone smile, I missed that I really missed that,” said Edward Usedo.

Private businesses still have the right to ask people to wear masks in their establishment and it is still recommended that people who have not been vaccinated continue to wear their masks as well. For those vaccinated, some choose to keep their masks on, while some are embracing the new rules

“I know with a lot more people getting vaccinated as well that’s helping a lot as well making people more comfortable taking off their masks,” said Karl Kornchuk.

Some are still harboring resentment that the rules were put in place to begin with

“its about time” “im upset that it was mandated for so long in the first place,” said Kornchuk.

However you feel about masks, Mondays update means that you can enter a place like this without one.