Another chance to play baseball this summer

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -Baseball players in the County will be able to get in a few swings this summer. Rene Cloukey takes a look at a new league that is being formed for players 16 and up.

Mid June won’t mark the end of baseball for some players in the County thanks to the Aroostook Men’s baseball league. The league will be for players 16 and older including adults.

(Frank Nunez):” We want to swing down and include the younger guys in with it and also the older guys in the community who are still interested in playing. Since it is predominately a men’s league it is going to be a wooden bat league.”

Frank Nunez and Sean Sadler decided to form the league to give some high school players a chance to play in the summer and also to try and increase interest in the sport.

(Sean Sadler):” The interest will spider web out. Little kids will come and watch their family members, uncles, cousins come play baseball and hopefully will develop more of an interest going forward.”

Many communities have little league and pony league teams, but when people reach the age of 16 they don’t have an opportunity to play unless you travel to the Bangor area for Legion baseball. Nunez says the response has been better than they expected.

Nunez:” We were hoping to get three maybe four teams, we will know full numbers by the 27th and 28th of May. We have contacts back from a lot of people and it looks like we will have at least six teams.”

The league may be an opportunity for siblings who never were able to play together in high school or possibly a father and son to play on the same team. Your can form your own teams or there will be a skills day on Saturday and Sunday at Sincock field in Caribou for anyone who wants to play, but doesn’t have a team.

Nunez:” If you can come up with your own team and put it in. We are willing to work with people who don’t have a team and don’t know people . We are also committed to getting you on a team if you have interest in playing.”

Sadler says that the league will utilize a pitch count for players still in High School.

Sadler:” With the older players we will let them use their discretion for their arms. Injury prevention for younger kids through MPA regulations such as 110 pitches if you are on varsity and so many days rest in between as well.”

Games will be played primarily on Saturdays at the Sincock Field and they are also planning on scheduling some night games. This is the perfect opportunity for people who are not ready to hang up the glove and spikes.

