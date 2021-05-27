Advertisement

Aroostook Community Matters - Summer Slide Program Helps Students Read in Summer

By Maria Trivelpiece
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - School will be out soon, but that doesn’t mean learning stops. The United Way of Aroostook noticed that first graders’ reading levels tended to dip in the summer when the students would stop reading.

“They would go into second grade and not be where they should be,” said United Way of Aroostook Executive Director, Sarah Ennis.

They paired up with Katahdin Trust Company to solve the problem. They provided reading materials for every first grader in Arostook County.

“Summer Slide program encourages readers throughout the summer to help them in learning and sharpen their reading skills over the summer,” said Katahdin Trust Company Assistant VP and Marketing Officer Sam Clockedile.

Every student gets two books tailored to their reading level in addition to a coloring book and supplies. Ennis says that they’ll deliver over 600 books to 20 different schools in Aroostook County.

“We want to improve the literacy rates in Aroostook County and increase access to books,” said Ennis.

“And, the youth is our future,” said Clockedile.

For more information, you can check here.

