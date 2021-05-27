Advertisement

FAA hits Boeing with $17 million fine for 737 wing issue

The Boeing plane was grounded globally in March 2019, shortly after a 737 Max crashed in...
The Boeing plane was grounded globally in March 2019, shortly after a 737 Max crashed in Ethiopia.(Source: Boeing)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration has fined Boeing for an issue with some of its 737 jets.

On Thursday, the agency announced the aircraft manufacturer will be fined $17 million over a faulty wing part.

The problem was revealed in 2019 and affects some of Boeing’s planes including the 737 Max and earlier versions called Next-Generation 737.

Boeing must also fix the problem and issues with its production within specific timeframes.

If it does not, the FAA will hit the company with additional penalties, totaling up to $10.1 million.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

May 27, 2021
Fatal Motor Vehicle Collison in Madawaska Lake
Apartment Fire Madawaska
Apartment Fire in Madawaska
Presque Isle Police had taken calls on Katrina Majkszaks operation from concerned motorists and...
Ashland woman charged with OUI after crash in Mapleton
Path to Green level announced
New Brunswick releases plan to reopen province
This week's super flower blood moon eclipse was a rare, interstellar double feature.
Super flower blood moon eclipse delights stargazers

Latest News

A family in Oregon says their daughter is in ICU after trying a TikTok challenge.
GRAPHIC: Teen in ICU after trying TikTok fire challenge
A family in Oregon says their daughter is in ICU after trying a TikTok challenge.
GRAPHIC: TikTok fire challenge puts teen in ICU
FILE - Scott Peterson, center, with defense attorneys Mark Geragos, left, and Pat Harris...
DA won’t seek new death sentence against Scott Peterson
AR Gould extends visitor hours.
Northern Light AR Gould hospital extends visitor hours
AR Gould extends visitor hours